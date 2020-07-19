Free food distribution July 22 in Beardstown

Body

The Central Illinois Foodbank will have a drive-up food giveaway Wednesday, July 22, to give out boxes of fresh produce, milk and cheeses. The food distribution, made possible by the new Coronavirus Food Assistance Program by the USDA, will begin at 5 p.m. and continue while supplies last at the Beardstown Elks Club, 205 E 2nd St.

In compliance with CDC guidelines, guests are asked to remain in their cars and volunteers will load food into their trunk or back seat. Please clear space in the trunk or back seat to ensure everyone’s safety.

The giveaway is designed to respond to the growing need in local communities and is open to everyone. There are no financial eligibility requirements for these distributions.

The Foodbank is working to feed seniors, children and families, including those who may have been furloughed or recently become unemployed.