A drive-through food giveaway will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, while supplies last at the Beardstown Elks Lodge, 205 E. 2nd St. in Beardstown. Open to Cass County residents, there is no registration or financial eligibility requirements. Vehicles should line up on Main Street. The event is being sponsored by DOT Foods and Central Illinois Foodbank.