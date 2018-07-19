Home

Free drug disposal kits being offered at several local agencies

Thu, 07/19/2018 - 16:51 Casscounty2

The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Drug Deactivation Resource Program has granted DisposeRx packets to Cass County Mental Health for free distribution. This program provides municipalities and nonprofit organizations with access to drug deactivation resources that enable community members to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs in a safe and effective manner. The deactivation packets allow for safe disposal in your own home.

It is considered a safe environmental solution for disposal of prescription medications. No more worry about what is expired/unused in the medicine cabinet at home, a parents' home, or grandparents' home. No flushing down the water supply. No misuse of stolen medications.

