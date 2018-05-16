Foundation raising funds to re-open church camp

After just 24 days, the Jensen Camp Foundation raised $100,000 of its $500,000 Phase 1 Capital Campaign goal. The foundation has been spreading the word about its mission to re-open Jensen Woods Camp as a non-denominational Christian camp located near Timewell in Brown County. An informational meeting will be held Thursday, May 31, at 6:30 p.m. in the Quincy Mall Community Room.

The Jensen Camp Foundation is a not-for-profit 501c3 organization dedicated to owning, operating and endowing Jensen Woods Camp “for the next 100 years.” The camp, located in Brown County six miles north of Timewell, has been closed since the summer of 2015. The foundation launched a first phase Capital Campaign fund raiser, seeking $500,000 to re-open the camp by August 2018.

The all-volunteer board of directors includes president Gretchen Forsythe, retired social worker; vice president Morris McClelland, retired ag teacher; treasurer Terri Houser, owner Houser Meats, Equine Director Jensen Woods, Horses with Wings; secretary Brenda Williams, Administrative Assistant, Camp Point United Methodist Church, 4-H leader. <ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>