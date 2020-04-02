Former Mayor, City Councilman, Bob Walters dies

Robert “Bob” Walters, 74, died Monday, March 30. Beardstown voters went to the polls five times to elect Walters as elected as the town’s top executive in 1985, and re-elected as mayor in 1989. In August of ’89, Walters resigned as mayor to become the city’s first economic development administrator.

He was again elected mayor in the spring of 2001, and won re-election in 2005 and 2009 before retiring from city government at the end of his term in 2013. Prior to being elected mayor, Walters served as an alderman from 1977-81.

“The city of Beardstown suffered a great loss today with the passing of retired Mayor Robert Walters. Bob served the city wearing ‘many hats’ over a period spanning 50 years,” wrote Beardstown Mayor Leslie Harris upon learning of the former mayor’s death. “He has served as a council member, the Economic Development Administrator and Mayor. He will be greatly missed. He was a strong voice to fight for the community he loved so much.

“On behalf of the Beardstown City Council and all the city employees, I offer our deepest condolences and utmost respect to Mrs. Walters and the entire Walters family for the loss of a great community leader.”

A combat veteran of the Vietnam War, Walters was a strong advocate for veterans issues and help lead the effort to fund “Memorial Flights” to Washington, D. C. for World War II, Korean War and Vietnam veterans. He was also a constant advocate for organizations working to benefit the community.