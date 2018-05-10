Former Arenzville resident to mark 95th birthday

Roberta Clark, formerly of Arenzville, will celebrate her 95th birthday this month.

She was born May 19, 1923, near Washington, Iowa, the third child of John H. and Martha Wheelan. She married Robert D. Clark of Arenzville at the Quonset Point (RI) Naval Air Station on December 29, 1944. After he returned from active duty as a naval aviator in the Pacific theater during World War II, the couple resided in the rural Arenzville community, where they raised their family of eight children. Mr. Clark was engaged in farming and worked for many years at the First National Bank of Arenzville. He died on March 20, 1989.