Football league helps Santa

Wed, 02/22/2017

    At a meeting held by Mid-America Football League on Feb. 15, a discussion was held about assisting Santa’s Workshop/Toys From Santa. After review of Santa’s Workshops operation for the last nine years, they were deemed worthy of assistance.
    Therefore, a vote was taken and passed unanimously to provide assistance. In doing so, Mid-America Football will promote several events prior to Christmas with Santa’s Workshop receiving 50% of net profit from each event. This does not stop other businesses and individuals from assisting.
    For information on scheduled events, the Mid-America Football League office can be contacted at (217) 491-0544 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

