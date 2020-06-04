Foodbank holding drive-through food distribution Friday in Virginia

Body

The Central Illinois Foodbank will hold a drive-through food distribution on Friday, June 5, at Virginia Elementary School, 651 S. Morgan St., from 3–5 p.m.,while supplies last.

This distribution is open to everyone. There are no financial eligibility requirements.

The Foodbank is working hard to feed seniors, children and families, including those who may have recently become furloughed or unemployed in our communities.

Each household will receive pre-packed boxes with a variety of fresh foods including fruit, vegetables, and milk.

In compliance with CDC guidelines, guests are asked to remain in their cars and volunteers will load food into your trunk or back seat. Please clear space in the trunk or back seat to ensure everyone’s safety.