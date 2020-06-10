Foodbank to give away food Saturday in Beardstown

Body

The Central Illinois Foodbank will hold a Drive-Up Food Giveaway Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. (while supplies last) at the Beardstown Elks Lodge, 205 E. 2nd St.

The distribution is made possible due to the new Coronavirus Food Assistance Program by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Food will include fresh produce, meats, milk and cheeses.

In compliance with CDC guidelines, guests are asked to remain in their cars and volunteers will load food into their trunk or back seat. Please clear a space in the trunk or back seat to ensure everyone’s safety.

The giveaway is designed to respond to the growing need in local communities and is open to everyone. There are no financial eligibility requirements for these distributions.

The Foodbank is working to feed seniors, children and families, including those who may have recently become furloughed or unemployed.