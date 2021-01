Body

A drive-through food giveaway will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, beginning at 10 a.m. in Beardstown and continuing while supplies last. Open to Cass County residents, the distribution will be at the Beardstown Elks Lodge, 205 E. 2nd St., with lineup on Main Street. No registration is needed nor are there any eligibility requirements. Residents are asked to wear a mask and clear a space in their vehicle’s trunk or back seat to ensure everyone’s safety.