Fischer Lawn Service Co-Business of the Month

Wed, 11/01/2017

    Congratulations to Fischer Lawn Service for being chosen Beardstown Chamber of Commerce October 2017 Co-Business of the Month. Fischer Lawn Service, owned and operated by Chad Fischer, has been in business since 2013. Chad’s motto is, “If your grass is tall, give me a call!” However, according to Fischer Lawn Service customers, his crew just shows up on a regular schedule and customers don’t have to worry about lawn mowing, trimming, or maintenance. Chad can be contacted at 217-320-4469 or by email at chadfischer09@hotmail.com.

