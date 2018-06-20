Home

First Congregational plans outdoor worship service

Wed, 06/20/2018 - 16:56 Casscounty2

First Congregational Church will hold an outdoors worship service at 10:30 a.m. June 24 at the home of Phyllis Taylor, 11300 South Beardstown Drainage Ditch Rd. There will be no formal worship that day at the church.

A picnic lunch will follow the service. Meat and drink will be provided; those attending may bring a potluck dish.

For a ride, call Nikki Kaul at 323-5116. For more information, call co-moderator Alan Taylor at 865-804-0703; co-moderator Eric Taylor at 217- 248-0658; or Rev. Herzog at 217-371-4884.

All are welcome to attend.

