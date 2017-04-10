Fire prevention and management tips during harvest

It’s always difficult to forecast weather, but if dry field conditions persist, potential for combine and field fires this fall will continue to be a problem. All it takes is a single high-temperature source in the engine area, or an overheated bearing to ignite dry plant material.

During harvest periods with increased fire potential, fires cause millions of dollars in property damage, including loss of machinery, crops, and time. Injuries to farm workers and firefighters are also an unfortunate outcome in some instances.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.