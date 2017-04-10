Home

Fire prevention and management tips during harvest

Wed, 10/04/2017 - 12:15 casscounty2
By: 
Clarke McGrath and Mark Hanna

    It’s always difficult to forecast weather, but if dry field conditions persist, potential for combine and field fires this fall will continue to be a problem. All it takes is a single high-temperature source in the engine area, or an overheated bearing to ignite dry plant material.
    During harvest periods with increased fire potential, fires cause millions of dollars in property damage, including loss of machinery, crops, and time. Injuries to farm workers and firefighters are also an unfortunate outcome in some instances.

Lifestyle

Duckwiler anniversary

    Mr. and Mrs. Dean Duckwiler of Chandlerville will be celebrating their 60th anniversary with a card reception on Oct. 1 from 2-5 p.m.

Hutson wedding held
Bergman birthday
Chambers celebrate anniversary
Wade Reunion
Hendricker Family Reunion

