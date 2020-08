Hitting the Roof — Firefighters pour water into the collapsing roof line of Earl Richardson Jr.’s rural Chandlerville home July 29. Fire believed to have begun in Richardson’s car spread to the garage and then to the home. (Photo by Brian DeLoche.)

Earl Richardson Jr. was watching TV in his home Wednesday afternoon when he heard someone knocking on his front door. What happened next would completely change his life as he knew it. When Richardson answered the door, a woman outside told him she had been driving by his home on County Highway 2 and noticed his car was on fire. The fire spread quickly from the car to the garage, and from the…