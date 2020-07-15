Fire destroys Reg’s Auto Service in Arenzville

Subhead Efforts of firefighters from four departments not enough to save iconic building

Turning up the volume — Arenzville Firefighter Lee Burrus mans the water cannon atop a pumper truck and pours high volume water into the front of Reg’s Auto Service in an attempt to knock down the flames after fire erupted in the building late Friday morning. Firefighters from Arenzville, Virginia, Meredosia and Beardstown battled the fire in near 90-degree heat. For more photos, please visit our website beardstownnewspapers.com (Photo by Brian DeLoche.)

An iconic Arenzville building was destroyed when fire broke out at Reg’s Auto Service late Friday morning, July 10. The fire was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Friday and quickly spread throughout the 150-year-old brick building that has stood at the corner of Main and Charles Streets since 1870. The Arenzville Fire Department sent out a mutual aid call that brought firefighters and equipment from…