The Beardstown Volunteer

Fire Department’s annual

Good Friday Fish Fry

will be Friday, March 30,

from 11 a.m. until sold out.

This will be a fund-raiser

for Doug Dotzert.

The meal will include

scored buffalo, baked

beans, and potato salad.

Dine-in, carry-out, and

delivery will be available

(323-1191).