Finance Committee meets

The Finance Committee met to review appropriations for 2018 on Tuesday. Newly elected alderman and Committee Chair Ron Culves had several questions regarding the process and brought a few new ideas to the table.

Specifically, Culves discussed the importance of more accurate budgeting by the department heads and the possibility of implementing a fixed asset inventory before the next audit. Culves said this was a “more responsible way to plan,” and continued to say “we’re approving a budget and we don’t know what you have.”

