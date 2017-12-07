Home

Finance Committee meets

Wed, 07/12/2017 - 10:27 casscounty2
By: 
Allie Dawson

    The Finance Committee met to review appropriations for 2018 on Tuesday. Newly elected alderman and Committee Chair Ron Culves had several questions regarding the process and brought a few new ideas to the table.
    Specifically, Culves discussed the importance of more accurate budgeting by the department heads and the possibility of implementing a fixed asset inventory before the next audit. Culves said this was a “more responsible way to plan,” and continued to say “we’re approving a budget and we don’t know what you have.”

