Home

FFF 2017 Car Show Results

Wed, 09/27/2017 - 11:31 casscounty2

    Class B: Ed Sammons, Macomb: 1955 Ford Thunderbird; First. Derek Kleidon, White Hall: 1967 Chevy Impala; Second.
    Class BB: Terry & Bettie Blair, Pekin: 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser; Best MOPAR. Tom Crowe, Browning: 1967 Pontiac GTO; First. John Carpenter, Springfield: 1932 Roadster; Second.
    Class C: Phil & Mary Murray, Beardstown: 1969 Chevy Chevelle; First, Mayor’s Choice. Bob Hohimer, Palmyra: 1973 Ford LTD; Second. Tom and Marlene Spears, Frederick: 1978 Mercury Marquis; Third. John Westbrook, Pittsfield: 1978 Pontiac TransAm. Steve Herter, Beardstown: 1975 Ford Ranchero.
    Class D: Larry Taylor, Macomb: 1993 Chevy Camaro Z28; First. Donna Blake, Beardstown: 1990 Mazda Miata; Second.
    Class E: Mark Koster, Springfield: 2009 Dodge Challenger RT; First. Paige Ballinger, Springfield: 2009 Dodge Challenger; First. Virgil Yaste, Marietta: 2010 Dodge Challenger; Second. Jeremie Seymour, Rushville: 2016 Dodge Charger; Second. Kevin Johnson, Abingdon: 2004 Chevy Intimidator SS; Third. Ian Dennis, Arenzville: 2012 Cadillac CTS-V; Third.
    Class  F: Barb & Monty Hodge, Arenzville: 1970 Pontiac GTO; First.
    Class G: Ralph & Anna Parkinson, Bryant: 1992 Ford Mustang LX; First. Rex & Sharon Warren, Petersburg: 1968 Ford Mustang; Second.
    Class H: Craig Danner, Astoria: 1993 Ford Mustang; First.
    Class I: Larry Long, Beardstown: 1970 Chevy Corvette Stingray; First.
    Class J: Elmer & Sue Fritzcsche, Litchfield: 2005 Chevy SSR; First, Longest Distance. Jerry Franklin, Pekin: 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT Convertible; First, Little Miss. Greg Hoke, Macomb: 1970 Ford XL Galaxy; Third.
    Class K: Scooty Blake, Beardstown: 2002 Mazda Miata; First.
    Class L: Mike Murray, Beardstown: 1992 Chevy S10; First.
    Class M: Phil Collins, Ipava: 2015 Ford F150 Supercrew Lariat; First. Ola & Don Adcock, Abingdon: 1985 Chevy El Camino Conquista; Second, Longest Married. James & Bonnie Huff, Macomb: 2001 Ford Pickup; Third.
    Class N: Charles Sturgeon, Kilbourne: 1930 Ford Pickup Model A; First. Bruce and Faye Desha, White Hall: 1953 Ford Pickup F100; Second. Harvey Spears, Beardstown: 1990 Chevy Pickup SS-502; Third. Dempsey Smith, Macomb: 1990 Chevy Pickup SS-454; Third.
    Class NJ: Jeff Baer, Beardstown: 2017 Chevy Corvette; FFF Little Prince.
    Class O: Ed Gorny, Petersburg: 1959 Willys Overlander Utility Wagon; First. John & Judy Curless, Macomb: 2005 Dodge Dakota; Second.
    Class P: Mark McQueen, Pittsfield: 1972 GMC Jimmy; First. Sherry & Greg Ragain, LaHarpe: 1996 Ford F250; Second. Sherry & Greg Ragain, LaHarpe: 2002 Chevy 2500 HD; Third. Tracy Ashcraft, Beardstown: 1987 Chevy K5 Blazer; Little Mister.
    Class Q: Jere & Joann Willis, Ashland: 1933 Ford Coupe; First. Jerry & Coe Churchill Sr, Jacksonville: 1931 Chevy Sedan; Second. Ronald Pond, Tallula: 1932 Ford Duece; No Show.
    Class R: John Carpenter, Springfield: 1936 Chevy Panel; First, Mike Grimes. Neil Fansler, White Hall: 1937 Ford Deluxe Pickup; First. John Crowe, Beardstown: 1937 Chevy Coupe; Second. Red Brobston, Vermont: 1951 Ford; Third. Gerald Warden, Beardstown: 1939 Chevy Coupe. Paul Fansler, White Hall: 1940 Ford 2 Door. Mike Mibbs, Kilbourne: 1951 Ford Pickup.
    Class S: Carmen & Barb Rose, Macomb: 1957 Chevy Belair; First. Jan Potter, Petersburg: 1957 Chevy Belair; First. Tony & Vicki Pirano, Pekin: 1957 Chevy Belair; Second. Kenny Cox, Beardstown: 1957 Chevy Belair; Third, Queen’s Choice. Bob Edlin, Versailles: 1957 Chevy Belair.
    Class T: Debbie Crowe, Browning: 1965 Chevy Chevelle; First.
    Class U: Ehron Stout, Easton: 1968 Pontiac Firebird; Best of Show. Buck Henken, Mt Sterling: 1967 Pontiac GTO; Best Street Machine. Greg Hoke, Macomb: 1968 Chevy Camaro; First. Jim & Virginia Blevins, Mason City: 1970 Chevy Chevelle; First, Police Chief. Phil & Mary Murray, Beardstown: 1968 Chevy Chevelle; Second. Jim Heatherly, Pleasant Hill: 1969 Mopar Superbee; Third.
    Class V: Ken Robinson, Hillsboro: 2013 Chevy Camaro ZL1; First. Steve File, Palmyra: 1974 Chevy Nova Hatch Back; First, FFF Committee. Gary & Miles Hurt, Plymouth: 1978 Chevy Monte Carlo; Third.
    Class W: David Sayers, Browning: 1948 Willys CJ2A; First. Joshua Miller, Arenzville: 1927 Ford Model T; Second.
    Class X: Eddie Johnson, Springfield: 2012 Chevy Camaro RS;  Best GM. Bruce Voorhees, Springfield: 2011 Chevy Camaro; Best Stock, FFF Little Princess.
    Class Y: Randy Jarrett, Beardstown: 1983 Chevy Camaro; First.
    Class Z: Neil Danner, Astoria: 1983 Ford Van; Best Ford.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Duckwiler anniversary

    Mr. and Mrs. Dean Duckwiler of Chandlerville will be celebrating their 60th anniversary with a card reception on Oct. 1 from 2-5 p.m.

Hutson wedding held
Bergman birthday
Chambers celebrate anniversary
Wade Reunion
Hendricker Family Reunion

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers