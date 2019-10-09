FFA students in livestock competition
John Wood Community College recently held its 16th annual Ag Alumni Association Livestock Judging Invitational at the JWCC Agricultural Education Center, sponsored by ADM Animal Nutrition and Moorman’s ShowTec and hosted by JWCC Agriculture Alumni Association and Livestock Evaluation Club. Three hundred and fourteen students from 28 Illinois and Missouri high schools, FFA and 4-H clubs participated.
