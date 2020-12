Indictment

A Beardstown man has been indicted on charges of fraud in connection with COVID-19 emergency benefits available through the Small Business Administration. A federal grand jury in Springfield returned the indictment against Peter Garrido-Baez, 44, of the 500 block of E. 3rd St. The indictment alleges that Garrido-Baez applied for and received two SBA COVID-19 related loans for Garrido…