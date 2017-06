The First Congregational Church will hold an outdoor worship service in a park area in Jacksonville this Sunday, June 25, at 10:30 a.m. Following the service, a picnic will be held. For directions, or if you need a ride, please call Pastor Gladys Herzog at 217-371-4884. There will not be a worship service at the church site in Beardstown at 119 W. Third Street this day.

