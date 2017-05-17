Home

Farm Bureau scholarship

Wed, 05/17/2017 - 13:56 casscounty2

    Each year the Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau Foundation awards scholarships to student applicants in Cass and Morgan counties who are pursuing a career in agriculture. CMFB Foundation is pleased to announce the 10 recipients for the 2017 scholarship program.
    Cody Hadden, Jacksonville - $2,000 Joann Aufdenkamp Scholarship Recipient. General $1,000 scholarship recipients: Joshua Fischer, Arenzville; Amanda Jackson, Jacksonville; Caseelynn Johnston, Virginia; Dalton Johnston, Virginia; April Leinberger, Chandlerville; Tyler Ring, Virginia; Kendi Sayre, Arenzville; Abby Tomhave, Jacksonville; and Isaac Werries, Concord.

Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary

    Wendell and Jeanette Harbin of Beardstown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20. They were married on May 20, 1967 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville.

Pilger 95th Birthday
Brown 50th anniversary
Sweatman anniversary
Schlueter 95th birthday
Jurgens celebrates 90th

