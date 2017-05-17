Farm Bureau scholarship

Each year the Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau Foundation awards scholarships to student applicants in Cass and Morgan counties who are pursuing a career in agriculture. CMFB Foundation is pleased to announce the 10 recipients for the 2017 scholarship program.

Cody Hadden, Jacksonville - $2,000 Joann Aufdenkamp Scholarship Recipient. General $1,000 scholarship recipients: Joshua Fischer, Arenzville; Amanda Jackson, Jacksonville; Caseelynn Johnston, Virginia; Dalton Johnston, Virginia; April Leinberger, Chandlerville; Tyler Ring, Virginia; Kendi Sayre, Arenzville; Abby Tomhave, Jacksonville; and Isaac Werries, Concord.

