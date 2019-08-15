A fallen firefighter forever remembered

“When I think of retiring a uniform, I think of athletes who have shown outstanding service to the team that they played with – people who went above and beyond that of the normal person to make their team better. So, in a sense, today we are doing the same.” These were the words of Beardstown Fire Chief Brian Becker as he presided over the dedication of a memorial case for a fallen brother at the fire department – Andrew Stock.

Stock, 31, lost his life in an inexplicable, single vehicle accident this past spring. Chief Becker said during his 13-year tenure Stock was the first firefighter to lose his life while still an active member of the fire and rescue department at Beardstown. Stock, who served with the department since 2012, leaves behind a wife and daughter along with his parents, a brother and sister.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.