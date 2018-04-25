Home

Fall Fun Festival sponsors Spring Fling

Wed, 04/25/2018 - 15:55 Casscounty2

A Spring Fling to support the Beardstown Fall Fun Festival will be held this weekend in downtown Beardstown. Conner Family Amusements will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with armbands and single tickets each day.

Advance tickets and armbands are on sale at First National Bank and Beardstown True Value Hardware.

Proceeds from the weekend event will go to help defray the cost of entertainment at this year’s fall celebration.

