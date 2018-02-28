Extension office offering disaster response training for teens

As we near tornado season,

we know that Illinois

has its share of disasters.

Tornadoes, floods, fires,

earthquakes are just some

of the things nature throws

at us.

How well a community

responds to a disaster depends

on how many people

are trained in

emergency response.

These individuals must

work together as a team to

be effective, and must be

able to follow instructions

from a central leader.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.