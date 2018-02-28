Extension office offering disaster response training for teens
Wed, 02/28/2018 - 12:35 Casscounty2
By:
Duane Friend
As we near tornado season,
we know that Illinois
has its share of disasters.
Tornadoes, floods, fires,
earthquakes are just some
of the things nature throws
at us.
How well a community
responds to a disaster depends
on how many people
are trained in
emergency response.
These individuals must
work together as a team to
be effective, and must be
able to follow instructions
from a central leader.
To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.