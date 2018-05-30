Home

Extension completion delayed

Wed, 05/30/2018 - 16:04 Casscounty2
By: 
Michael Kloppenburg

The contractor that Cass Rural Water District hired for construction of its Newmansville Road water line extension has requested a time extension.

C&S Companies asked for a later completion date as a result of having to divide their time between multiple proj- ects. The CRWD board granted an exten- sion to June 15. The prior completion date was May 31.

