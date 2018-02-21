Exchange Club honors students Bron, Riddle
Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:16 Casscounty2
Chevi Ingalls, assistant
principal at Beardstown
Middle-High School,
introduced students receiving
the Exchange
Club’s Young Citizenship
Award and the Youth of
the Month awards at the
club’s regular meeting on
Feb. 15.
Receiving the Young
Citizenship award was Jonah
Bron, son of Fatima
Hernandez. During his
middle school career, Jonah
has participated in
basketball and chorus and
has a GPA of 3.71 on a 4.0
scale.
