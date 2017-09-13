Exchange Club hears from ApexNetwork

Amy Blanford, Clinic Manager for the Apex Physical Therapy Clinic at 1350 Grand Ave in Beardstown, spoke to the Exchange Club of Beardstown during their regular meeting on Aug. 17. Apex was founded in 2003 in Highland and served Cargill beginning in 2005. It has been at its present location for nearly a year. Those referred by their doctor for physical therapy are taught exercises to help patients “get better and stay better.” Amy has 20 years of experience in teaching exercises correctly and specifically for a patient’s particular problem. The Clinic is open five days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

