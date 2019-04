A total of 5 votes made the difference in aldermanic races in Beardstown and Virginia Tuesday.

In Virginia, Brad Bowman won re-election in the city’s first ward by a single vote, 37-36. Meanwhile, in Beardstown, Missy Meyer unseated incumbent Tracey Price in the city’s fourth ward, by just four votes, 65-61.

