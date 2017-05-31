The Pike County Economic Development Corporation (PCEDC) Renewable Energy/Telecommunications Committee will hold a workshop on Energy Innovation on Thursday, June 8 at the Pike County Farm Bureau, 1301 E Washington, Pittsfield, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Topics include energy technology, energy conservation, and information on the Future Energy Jobs Bill and its impact.

Illinois Wind LLC will present information on a potential wind project in Pike County and the economic impact of the project.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.