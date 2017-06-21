Embracing blue violets

So far this year I have professed my reverie of dandelions, shrugged off creeping Charlie, and now it has come time to confess my favorite ‘weed’ - the common blue violet (Viola soraria). Yes, it is that violet, which so many homeowners battle year after year, often in their lawns. Search the internet, and you will find scores of articles on how to control this aggressive weed. Moreover, yes, I do grow common blue violet purposefully in my landscape.

If your blood is already boiling at the idea a self-described gardener and professional horticulturalist intentionally allowing this plant to live unhindered, you may need to step away from the article, because it is going to get worse.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.