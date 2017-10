Beardstown Emblem Club will have their annual Fried Chicken Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Elk’s Club, 205 East 2nd St.

The menu will consist of: fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, bread and butter, dessert, and drink.

