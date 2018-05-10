Home

Elite Choir competing for spot on stage with Foreigner

Thu, 05/10/2018

The Beardstown High School Elite Choir has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the band Foreigner on stage at the 2018 Illinois State Fair on August 12.

The Elite Choir has entered a contest hosted by Springfield’s Classic Rock Station, 100.5 WYMG. The winner, who will be determined through online community voting, will get to sing with Foreigner and receive $500 for its music program.

Voting will begin Friday, May 11, and end Thursday, May 17. Individuals can vote for the group once per day. The video with the most votes will be announced on the Lynch and Liz Morning Show on May 18.

Log on to www.wymg.com to cast a vote daily.

