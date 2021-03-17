Elevator company, Ashland board at odds over street’s ownership

Subhead Courts may be asked to decide if Village or RCM is the rightful land owner

Disputed territory — RCM, owners of the Rich Co-op elevator in Ashland, claim a title search gives them control over the portion of N. Niagara that runs between East Main Street and Freemont. The Ashland Village Board, however, is disputing that claim, alleging years of maintenance performed on the street gives them ownership of the property. (Photo by Brian DeLoche.)

The planned expansion of the RCM Co-op elevators in Ashland is generating controversy over who owns a portion of Niagara Street. Members of RCM attended the March 10 Village Board meeting to push the elevator’s case. They said a title search of the block of Niagara Street between Fremont Street and Main Street revealed the elevator to be the legal owner. However, Mayor Kitty Mau and the…