Eckert named President, CEO at Beardstown Savings

Beardstown Savings is pleased to announce the promotion of Rich Eckert to President and CEO. Rich succeeds Travis Schroll who left the bank to pursue another opportunity in the banking industry.

Eckert has been with the bank since 2015 in the roles of Loan Officer, Assistant VP, and most recently Vice President for Lending. Rich earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from Clarion University of Pennsylvania and a Master’s Degree from Illinois State University. Additionally, he is currently attending Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.