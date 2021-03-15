Eat Local and Take-Out Local

Body

The Cass County Take-Out Challenge Committee announces the winners of the challenge. The goal of the Committee was to encourage Cass County residents to continue supporting their restaurants during the COVID19 crisis by purchasing take-out meals. Our restaurant’s owners and employees have been the people affected the most financially by this pandemic. We want to thank everyone who made the effort to give their support to these people who are our friends, our neighbors and who call Cass County home.

The Committee would like to thank all the banks of Cass County for supporting this challenge. Many other businesses and individuals have also made this challenge possible.

The winners of $500 each are:

Lydia Mathis from Arenzville

Joanie Bell from Ashland

Mike Wessel from Beardstown

Tessa Campbell from Chandlerville

Kristine Piiparinen from Virginia

The winners received half of the winnings in cash and the remainder in a gift certificate to the restaurant of their choice.

Thank you Cass County for pulling together and supporting our restaurants. Gradually, little by little, we are closer to getting back to full restaurant in-house dining. Dropping infection rates, easing of pandemic restrictions and increased vaccination rates will help us get back to normalcy. However, we are not healed yet.

Our continued support is needed as we help our restaurants recover financially. Together, all of us will heal emotionally from the toll this virus has taken. Please continue to support our restaurants and continue to eat locally. And please, get vaccinated.

Take-Out Challenge Committee,

Thad Walker

Dan Bergerud

Laymon Carter