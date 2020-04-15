Drug take-back day postponed; area sites alter their services

Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year’s April 25 Drug Take Back day is being put on hold and will be rescheduled for a later date, according to the Community Hope and Recovery Center of Beardstown.

Each year the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) hosts two National Drug Take Back days, one in April and one in October where they collect over 1.5 million pounds yearly of unused prescription drugs. The purpose of these Drug Take Back days is to raise awareness of prescription drug misuse and provide an opportunity for citizens to safely dispose of prescription drugs.

Locally, the area has several take back-locations available year round. Some of those locations, however, are suspending or altering their take-back services. All Moreland and Devitt pharmacies are suspending their take-back service as they are limiting the number of customers in their stores.

It is not recommended to make extra unnecessary trips outside the home, however if already making an essential trip to any of the following locations one can bring along unused prescription medication for disposal. Area sheriff’s departments are still taking prescription drugs back but request that you call first. Both Cass and Schuyler County Health Departments ask that persons call before coming and follow posted health procedures before entering the buildings.

