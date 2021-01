Authorities are searching for an unmarked Ford F-150 crew cab police vehicle stolen Sunday night in Pleasant Plains.

State and area law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who stole a Pleasant Plains police vehicle and led Beardstown police on a brief, high-speed chase through town before fleeing across the U.S. 67/100 bridge. According to Pleasant Plains police, the incident began sometime after 11:15 p.m. Sunday night, as ambulance crew members were tending to a man in the back seat of the white,…