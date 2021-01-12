Drive-up Food Giveaway in Beardstown, Rushville

Body

The Central Illinois Food Bank will be distributing free food Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Beardstown Elks Lodge, 205 E. 2nd St. It will begin at 10 a.m. and continue while supplies last and is open to everyone.

A distribution for Schuyler County residents will be held Thursday, Jan. 21, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Rushville Public Library, 514 Maple Ave. Drivers will enter off Mason and exit onto Maple.

There is no registration or financial eligibility requirements for the distributions. Those picking up food should wear a mask and clear a space in their trunk or back seat to ensure everyone’s safety.