Dot Foods group donates supplies to local schools
Thu, 08/22/2019 - 11:39 Casscounty2
By:
Allie Dawson
The Multicultural Employee Resource Group at Dot Foods in Mt. Serling collected school supplies for local schools this year for its annual service project.
The group collected over 1,000 items, including 111 full supply lists, over four weeks. Dot employees donated most of the supplies, and the Mt. Sterling YMCA purchased 10 full supply lists.
