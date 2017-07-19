Home

Don’t seed a cool season lawn in the summer

Wed, 07/19/2017 - 11:29 casscounty2
By: 
Chris Enroth

    A scenario: Sometime between the end of May to the end of July you’ve noticed your lawn is in bad shape. You go to the garden center and see shelves full of grass seed. If the store is carrying seed that must mean it is okay to sow your new lawn at this time, so you purchase a bag or two. But what type of grass did you get? Cool season or warm season?
    In my neck of the woods (Central Illinois) you will find cool season types of turf for sale. In fact, you will likely be hard pressed to find any warm season grass seed in Central Illinois.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Korsmeyer to celebrate 90th birthday in July

    The children and grandchildren of Carnell Korsmeyer invite friends to an observance of her 90th birthday (that occurred on June 14) at the Round House on July 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Morris celebrates birthday
Hembroughs to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Frazee-Dickhut wedding
Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary
Pilger 95th Birthday

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers