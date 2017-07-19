Don’t seed a cool season lawn in the summer

A scenario: Sometime between the end of May to the end of July you’ve noticed your lawn is in bad shape. You go to the garden center and see shelves full of grass seed. If the store is carrying seed that must mean it is okay to sow your new lawn at this time, so you purchase a bag or two. But what type of grass did you get? Cool season or warm season?

In my neck of the woods (Central Illinois) you will find cool season types of turf for sale. In fact, you will likely be hard pressed to find any warm season grass seed in Central Illinois.

