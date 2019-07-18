Dollar General considers a larger Virginia store

Dollar General is in the process of evaluating the possibility of replacing its existing Virginia store with a larger building.

That process will take a major step forward on Aug. 8 when the Virginia Zoning Board of Appeals considers the company’s request to rezone the site for a possible new store from R-2 residential to B-2 business. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at City Hall and is open to the public.

The site being considered for the new store is on the south side Ill. Rte. 125 near Virginia’s eastern municipal boundary.

“At this time, we are currently in a due diligence phase to potentially relocate our 5717 Ill. Route 78 store,” Dollar General spokesperson Angela Petkovic wrote in an email in response to this reporter’s questions.

