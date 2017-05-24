Dispute delays Sanitary District improvements

A contract dispute has delayed the start of construction for plant improvements at the Beardstown Sanitary District.

Last November the district awarded the contract for the Wastewater Treatment Improvement project to Leander Construction, Inc., of Canton in the amount of $8,439,000.

The dispute is over costs ­– totaling more than $1 million – that Leander claimed were inadvertently left out of its bid and discovered after the contract was signed on Nov. 22. Lawsuits have since been filed by both parties.

