Dispute delays Sanitary District improvements

Wed, 05/24/2017 - 13:38 casscounty2
By: 
Sandra Haschemeyer

    A contract dispute has delayed the start of construction for plant improvements at the Beardstown Sanitary District.
    Last November the district awarded the contract  for the Wastewater Treatment Improvement project to Leander Construction, Inc., of Canton in the amount of $8,439,000.
    The dispute is over costs ­– totaling more than $1 million – that Leander  claimed were inadvertently left out of its bid and discovered after the contract was signed on Nov. 22. Lawsuits have since been filed by both parties.

Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary

    Wendell and Jeanette Harbin of Beardstown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20. They were married on May 20, 1967 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville.

Pilger 95th Birthday
Brown 50th anniversary
Sweatman anniversary
Schlueter 95th birthday
Jurgens celebrates 90th

