Disposing of cut Christmas trees

Not long after the presents

are unwrapped, relatives

are back home, and

the outside Christmas

lights end their merry

twinkling, one more task is

taking down the Christmas

tree. For those, like me,

who use a fake tree, the

process is simple. We take

down the ornaments, fold

the tree like an umbrella,

and store it away downstairs

until next year.

