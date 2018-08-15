Dickson Mounds to host bluegrass festival

Dickson Mounds Museum near Lewistown is hosting the first annual Lloyd Loar’s Hometown Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Performances will be by Bill Robinson & Friends, Orpheus Mandolin Orchestra, Mark Dvorak, Amelia Sweet Bluebird Stamsta, and The Three Pickin’ Toms.

Bill Robinson will be leading a workshop beginning at 10:30 a.m. Participants may attend workshops and impromptu jam sessions. Sign-up for the open mic begins at 10 a.m. Spots are limited.