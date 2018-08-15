Home

Dickson Mounds to host bluegrass festival

Wed, 08/15/2018 - 16:02 Casscounty2

Dickson Mounds Museum near Lewistown is hosting the first annual Lloyd Loar’s Hometown Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Performances will be by Bill Robinson & Friends, Orpheus Mandolin Orchestra, Mark Dvorak, Amelia Sweet Bluebird Stamsta, and The Three Pickin’ Toms.

Bill Robinson will be leading a workshop beginning at 10:30 a.m. Participants may attend workshops and impromptu jam sessions. Sign-up for the open mic begins at 10 a.m. Spots are limited. &nbsp;&nbsp;<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>

Lifestyle

The genealogy of the Son of Man can be traced to the beginning

I’ve known quite a few people who have studied and documented their genealogy. Some have gone back as far as the 1500s. Five hundred years is a lot of generations to research.

The ‘ugly 7’ versus the ‘beautiful 7’
School bullies don’t subscribe to Jesus’ ‘New Commandment’
Providing ‘bread’ for others

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2018

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers