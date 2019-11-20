DeSollar & Wessler Bros. Insurance November Business of the Month

The Beardstown Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that DeSollar & Wessler Bros, Inc. has been chosen November Business of the Month! The nomination was made by an individual who was extremely pleased with the customer service they received. The nomination read, “I’ve been working with Ryan Miller and Mandy Seward to find a new house. Both were extremely helpful in finding the perfect place for me. Mandy and I toured numerous houses together and found exactly what I was looking for.” The staff and real estate agents are well versed in listing, buying, and selling both commercial and residential properties. The firm also offers a variety of insurance products, both personal and commercial products, including home, auto, rental, recreational vehicles, umbrella policies, business liability, property, worker compensation, farm, crop, and flood insurance. DeSollar & Wessler Bros is located at 111 West Main Street and their phone number is 323-2623.

