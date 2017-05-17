Home

Dept. heads named by Chapin President

Wed, 05/17/2017

    Newly-elected President Robert Luttrell named his Department heads at the May meeting of the Chapin Village Board held last week.
    Jacob Bread retains his role as Police Chief, as does Scott Pahlmann Fire Chief and Wendy Bridgewater Village Treasurer. A special meeting was held April 24 to swear in Luttrell as the new president and Rosanne Hamilton as Village Clerk. Also taking the Oath of office were new board members Anita Knox and Max Brockhouse.

Lifestyle

Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary

    Wendell and Jeanette Harbin of Beardstown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20. They were married on May 20, 1967 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville.

Pilger 95th Birthday
Brown 50th anniversary
Sweatman anniversary
Schlueter 95th birthday
Jurgens celebrates 90th

