Dept. heads named by Chapin President

Newly-elected President Robert Luttrell named his Department heads at the May meeting of the Chapin Village Board held last week.

Jacob Bread retains his role as Police Chief, as does Scott Pahlmann Fire Chief and Wendy Bridgewater Village Treasurer. A special meeting was held April 24 to swear in Luttrell as the new president and Rosanne Hamilton as Village Clerk. Also taking the Oath of office were new board members Anita Knox and Max Brockhouse.

