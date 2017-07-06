Home

Delta Kappa Gamma chapter donates books

Wed, 06/07/2017 - 11:23 casscounty2

    The local Alpha Phi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society of women educators, recently distributed over 3,500 books to health departments and hospitals in Cass, Morgan, and Scott Counties as part of their literacy outreach.
    The organization has been doing literacy outreach for over twenty years through their Raise a Reader project. Initially, members created a developmental calendar for baby’s first year and partnered with Passavant Hospital to distribute packets to all newborns.  Packets include the calendar, baby’s first book, an immunization schedule, a brochure on screen time and young children, and a welcome greeting from the Jacksonville Public Library.

