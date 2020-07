Volunteer extraordinaire — Debby Krohe of Virginia is pictured at the Dutch door of a cabin at Rexroat Prairie, one of the many projects to which she devotes her time. (Photo by Brian DeLoche.)

She is a humble, unassuming soul who feels blessed by a long and fulfilling life. This week Debby Krohe of Virginia is honored as the Star-Gazette’s Hometown Hero. “She’s 70 and her whole adult life has been of service to her church, family and community,” according to Janet Martin, who nominated Debby. “She is so modest about all her contributions. I don’t think people can really know and…