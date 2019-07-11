Home

Deadline set for theater demolition

Thu, 07/11/2019 - 12:12 Casscounty2
Sandra Haschemeyer

    The city of Beardstown will take action to proceed with the demolition of the Princess Theater if the owner has not made significant progress by Aug. 2.
    During court proceedings on city code enforcement cases held Friday in Beardstown, owner Eric Cooper agreed that the building is not in compliance with the city property maintenance code and said the building will be torn down. He has previously said that he is working to get demolition insurance and hopes to sell the bricks.

 

